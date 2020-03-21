Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Rigetti Computing Wins $8.6M DARPA Grant to Demonstrate Practical Quantum Computing



Rigetti Computing, a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing systems, has been awarded up to $8.6 million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), as part of a larger collaboration with the NASA Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (QuAIL) and Universities Space Research Association (USRA), to develop a full-stack system with proven quantum advantage for solving real world problems.


Press release from Rigetti Computing
March 27th 2020 | 43 readers

Chad Rigetti - Photo Rigetti Computing
Chad Rigetti - Photo Rigetti Computing
In particular, the work will address complex scheduling problems that remain hard or impossible for classical computers to solve. Using quantum computers to find new solutions could have important implications for national security, such as real-time strategic asset deployment, as well as commercial applications including global supply chain management, network optimization, or vehicle routing.

“We’re honored to be chosen by DARPA and believe we are uniquely positioned to demonstrate quantum advantage for this class of problem,” said Mandy Birch, Senior Vice President, Engineering Strategy at Rigetti. “We believe strongly in an integrated hardware and software approach, which is why we’re bringing together the scalable Rigetti chip architecture with the algorithm design and optimization techniques pioneered by the NASA-USRA team.”

The collaboration will focus on developing a superconducting quantum processor, hardware-aware software, and custom algorithms based on real-world scenarios. The work will leverage Rigetti’s Fab-1—the only dedicated quantum integrated circuit foundry in the U.S.—to manufacture chips that scale beyond 100 qubits. In addition, the NASA-USRA team will design methods for benchmarking the hardware against classical computers to determine quantum advantage.

The grant is part of the DARPA ONISQ (Optimization with Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum) program. The goal of the program is to establish that quantum information processing using NISQ devices has a quantitative advantage for solving real-world combinatorial optimization problems as compared with the best known classical methods.


You can read too...

Fujitsu Laboratories and Quantum Benchmark Begin Joint Research on Algorithms with Error Suppression for Quantum Computing - 03/26/2020

Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd., and Quantum Benchmark Inc. of Canada announced that they will conduct joint research on quantum algorithms using Quantum Benchmark’s error suppression technology as they aim to advance the capabilities of current generation quantum computing platforms. Quantum Benchmark,...

Quantum Computing Inc. Announces Technology Partnership with Splunk, Inc. - 03/24/2020

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (“QCI”), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, announced today that the company has entered into a Technology Alliance Partnership agreement with Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK). Splunk turns data into doing with the...

Research by University of Chicago PhD Student and EPiQC Wins IBM Q Best Paper - 03/24/2020

A new approach for using a quantum computer to realize a near-term “killer app” for the technology received first prize in the 2019 IBM Q Best Paper Award competition, the company announced. The paper, “Minimizing State Preparations in Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) by Partitioning into...

​Chip-Based Device Opens New Doors for Augmented Reality and Quantum Computing - 03/22/2020

Researchers have designed a new chip-based device that can shape and steer blue light with no moving parts. The device could greatly reduce the size of light projection components used for augmented reality and a variety of other applications. “Our blue phased array platform can rapidly and...

Quantum Computing Announces Dr. Michael Liebman as Technical Advisor - 03/21/2020

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (QCI), a technology company developing applications for quantum computing, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Liebman, PhD, to serve on the QCI’s Technical Advisory Board. Robert Liscouski, CEO, Quantum Computing Inc. stated, “Michael applies his...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 71

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA