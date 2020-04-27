Russia to create platform for quantum Internet



The creators of this platform expect that their first clients will be financial organizations, state corporations, production enterprises and infrastructure facilities. Quantum cryptography will ensure the highest degree of data protection, market sources say.



"In the future, the ITMO Leading Research Center plans a large-scale implementation of its developments in Russia and will make it a logistic and communication center between Europe and Asia and guarantee quick and safe transmission of information for real sectors of the global economy," RVC’s Director General Alexander Povalko said. The global quantum industry is just forming, he told the paper. Currently, complex platform decisions have been developed only in China, and therefore the new project is unique for Russia, Povalko noted.



Over the past 10 years, the volume of data transmission has grown 50-fold and by the end of 2020 the number of devices integrated into the cyber physical system of IoT (Internet of things) will increase to 20 bln in the world, RVC predicts. Therefore, the demand in effective, quick and safe communications channels will rapidly grow.