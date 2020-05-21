Russian Railways developed quantum communications roadmap

Russian Railways has developed the quantum communications development roadmap and submitted the draft paper to the government for approval, the railway operator said on Thursday, TASS reported.



The roadmap comprises development of nine priority technologies and fifteen products by 2024 along with over 35 key performance indicators, such as production volumes and sales, length of quantum networks, technologies readiness level, provision of human resources and other parameters.



"Development of the quantum communication technology will make it possible to create comprehensive protected infrastructure of the digital economy and the public administration system, which is particularly important in view of current threats in the information security sphere," Deputy CEO of Russian Railways Sergei Kobzev said in a comment.



First tests made on the Russian Railways’ infrastructure demonstrated the possibility of building highly protected federal and regional networks based on advance Russian technologies of quantum communication. An opportunity is explored in cooperation with partners to develop a pilot quantum mainline connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg, with the total length over 800 km. Implementation of this project will enable rolling out critical services of the new generation.