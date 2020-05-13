Choose one...
Seeqc UK Awarded £1.8M In Grants To Advance Quantum Computing Initiatives



Innovate UK’s Industrial Challenge Strategy Fund Includes Seeqc UK In Quantum Computing Initiatives Totaling Nearly £15M.


Press release from Seeqc
May 18th 2020 | 191 readers

Photo by Zan on Unsplash
Seeqc, the Digital Quantum Computing™ company, today announced its UK team has been selected to receive two British grants totaling £1.8 million from Innovate UK’s Industrial Challenge Strategy Fund.

“We are looking forward to applying our deep expertise in design, testing and manufacturing of quantum-ready superconductors, along with our resource-efficient approach to qubit control and readout to this collaborative development of quantum circuits.”

Quantum Foundry

The first £800,000 grant from Innovate UK is part of a £7M project dedicated to advancing the commercialization of superconducting technology. Its goal is to bring quantum computing closer to business-applicable solutions, cost-efficiently and at scale.

Seeqc UK is joining six UK-based companies and universities in a consortium to collaborate on the initiative. This is the first concerted effort to bring all leading experts across industry and academia together to advance the development of quantum technologies in the UK.

Other grant recipients include Oxford Quantum Circuits, Oxford Instruments, Kelvin Nanotechnology, University of Glasgow and the Royal Holloway University of London.

Quantum Operating System

The second £1 million grant is part of a £7.6 million seven-organization consortium dedicated to advancing the commercialization of quantum computers in the UK by building a highly innovative quantum operating system. A quantum operating system, Deltaflow.OS, will be installed on all quantum computers in the UK in order to accelerate the commercialization and collaboration of the British quantum computing community. The universal operating system promises to greatly increase the performance and accessibility of quantum computers in the UK.

Seeqc UK is joined by other grant recipients, Riverlane, Hitachi Europe, Universal Quantum, Duality Quantum Photonics, Oxford Ionics, and Oxford Quantum Circuits, along with UK-based chip designer, ARM, and the National Physical Laboratory.

Advancing Digital Quantum Computing

Seeqc owns and operates a multi-layer superconductive electronics chip fabrication facility, which is among the most advanced in the world. The foundry serves as a testing and benchmarking facility for Seeqc and the global quantum community to deliver quantum technologies for specific use cases. This foundry and expertise will be critical to the success of the grants. Seeqc’s Digital Quantum Computing solution is designed to manage and control qubits in quantum computers in a way that is cost-efficient and scalable for real-world business applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, logistics and chemical manufacturing.

“Seeqc’s participation in these new industry-leading British grants accelerates our work in making quantum computing useful, commercially and at scale,” said Dr. Matthew Hutchings, chief product officer and co-founder at Seeqc, Inc. “We are looking forward to applying our deep expertise in design, testing and manufacturing of quantum-ready superconductors, along with our resource-efficient approach to qubit control and readout to this collaborative development of quantum circuits.”

“We strongly support the Deltaflow.OS initiative and believe Seeqc can provide a strong contribution to both consortiums’ work and advance quantum technologies from the lab and into the hands of businesses via ultra-focused and problem-specific quantum computers,” continued Hutchings.

Seeqc’s solution combines classical and quantum computing to form an all-digital architecture through a system-on-a-chip design that utilizes 10-40 GHz superconductive classical co-processing to address the efficiency, stability and cost issues endemic to quantum computing systems.

Seeqc is receiving the nearly $2.3 million in grant funding weeks after closing its $6.8 million seed round from investors including BlueYard Capital, Cambium, NewLab and the Partnership Fund for New York City. The recent funding round is in addition to a $5 million investment from M Ventures, the strategic corporate venture capital arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.


