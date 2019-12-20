Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Soundwaves Carry Information Between Quantum Systems




Press release from Department of Energy
December 30th 2019 | 37 readers

Credit: Kevin Satzinger and Samuel Whiteley An x-ray image of sound waves.
Credit: Kevin Satzinger and Samuel Whiteley An x-ray image of sound waves.
The Science

Some quantum computers and networks store their information in an electron’s spin, which can be up or down – like the zeros or ones in a conventional computer. They can also be a combination of both up and down. One way to manipulate the electron spins may be through using sound waves. The first challenge in this study was to prime the spins so they were ready. Scientists built a system with curved electrodes to concentrate the sound waves. This is like using a magnifying lens to focus a point of light. Unique x-ray microscopy instrumentation allowed researchers to directly watch atoms move in a quantum material as sound waves passed through them.

The Impact

Researchers invented a unique way for different types of quantum technology to “talk” to each other using sound. For part of the work, they used the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM) and the Advanced Photon Source (APS), both DOE user facilities. The study provides a step towards bringing quantum technology closer to reality.

Summary

Communicating quantum information is a challenging task. It is difficult to move information stored in electron spin within a device. However, since different quantum systems represent quantum information in different ways, combining more than one type into a hybrid system could take advantage of the strengths of each one. For instance, optical photons can send quantum states across long distances. An electron’s spin state can store information, which allows scientists to expand the binary information storage system used in traditional computing. In this study, researchers created a hybrid quantum system that acoustically drives transitions in electron spins. The experiment showed a basis for mechanical (strain) control. Scientists then developed a theoretical model from a combination of direct experimental observation and density functional theory calculations. From all of this information, they illustrated different types of mechanical strain that drive longer-lasting spins. The material studied was silicon carbide, which has been shown recently to support long-lived spin states that can be accessed optically. The results offer theoretical understanding and experimental demonstrations of controlling the spin states in silicon carbide and provide a basis for applications in long-distance quantum communication, new approaches to quantum computation, as well as potential quantum sensing with MEMS – microelectromechanical systems.

Funding

The devices and experiments were supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research; material for this work was supported by the Department of Energy (DOE). SXDM measurements were performed at the Hard X-ray Nanoprobe Beamline, operated by the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM) and the Advanced Photon Source (APS), Argonne National Laboratory. S.J.W. and K.J.S. were supported by the NSF GRFP, C.P.A. was supported by the Department of Defense through the NDSEG Program, and M.V.H., F.J.H., A.N.C., G.G. and D.D.A. were supported by the DOE, Office of Basic Energy Sciences. This work made use of the UChicago MRSEC and Pritzker Nanofabrication Facility, which receives support from the SHyNE, a node of the NSF’s National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure.  


You can read too...

Jelena Vuckovic Granted £350K to Create Miniature On-Chip Laser - 12/27/2019

Jelena Vuckovic, a Jensen Huang Professor in Global Leadership and professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University, is the winner of the £350,000 IET A F Harvey Engineering Research Prize from The Institution of Engineering and Technology, London. The grant will be used to develop an...

QuantLR's Successfully Deployed Proof-of-concept Platform Is a Major Breakthrough in Low-cost, Ultimately Secure Quantum Key Distribution - Quantum Safe Networking Is Now a Reality - 12/27/2019

QuantLR, a Quantum encryption company, announced today that Ultimately Secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solutions that are used to secure data communication, can be achieved at a much lower cost than previously available. QuantLR successfully deployed a POC showing that QKD is ready for mass...

In leap for quantum computing, silicon quantum bits establish a long-distance relationship - 12/26/2019

Researchers at Princeton University have made an important step forward in the quest to build a quantum computer using silicon components, which are prized for their low cost and versatility compared to the hardware in today's quantum computers. The team showed that a silicon-spin quantum bit...

The Quantum Information Edge Launches to Accelerate Quantum Computing R&D for Breakthrough Science - 12/21/2019

A nationwide alliance of national labs, universities, and industry launched today to advance the frontiers of quantum computing systems designed to solve urgent scientific challenges and maintain U.S. leadership in next-generation information technology. The Quantum Information Edge strategic...

IBM and the University of Tokyo Launch Quantum Computing Initiative for Japan - 12/20/2019

Partnership creates a country-wide research and education framework program to engage universities, industry, and government to grow a quantum computing community and foster new economic opportunities across Japan. IBM (NYSE: IBM) and the University of Tokyo announced today an agreement to partner...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 52

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA