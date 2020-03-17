Supercomputing Frontiers Europe 2020 will be run as VIRTUAL GLOBAL CONFERENCE

You are cordially invited to attend Supercomputing Frontiers Europe 2020 conference which this year will take place on March 23-25 in virtual space „everywhere around the globe”. Both the speakers, and the audience will be connected via ClickMeeting virtual conference system. Participants will be able to join remotely, ask questions, and learn at a three-day long virtual event.

Press release from University of Warsaw

