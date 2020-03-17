Supercomputing Frontiers Europe 2020 will be run as VIRTUAL GLOBAL CONFERENCE

Interdisciplinary Centre for Mathematical and Computational Modelling (ICM), University of Warsaw, Poland
Supercomputing Frontiers Europe 2020 is the sixth edition of the conference series Supercomputing Frontiers which started in 2015 in Singapore and moved to Poland in 2018. It is organised by Interdisciplinary Centre for Mathematical and Computational Modelling (ICM), University of Warsaw.
Over twenty outstanding keynote and invited speakers at Supercomputing Frontiers Europe 2020 will deliver talks on topics spanning various fields of science and technology.
The three keynote speakers and their topics are:
James K. Gmizewski, University of California, Los Angeles: Emergent Atomic Switch Networks for Neuroarchitectonics;
Rob Knight , University of California, San Diego: Human Microbiome Project);
Ziogas Alexandros Nikolaos, ETH, Zurich: A Data-Centric Approach to Extreme-Scale Ab initio Dissipative Quantum Transport Simulations.
‘We have been working on the special program of this conference for a very long time, in some cases we arranged participation of the key speakers two years in advance, and when the entire program was finalised, we’ve been hit by the coronavirus outbreak. This created an opportunity to turn our conference from a niche, specialised conference with limited attendance into an event easily accessible by anybody interested in these topics, anywhere around the globe. The only requirement is access to the internet and a payent of a nominal fee – said Dr Marek Michalewicz, Director of ICM and the founder of Supercomputing Frontiers conference series.
The main topics of the 6th edition of SCFE2020 are: computational science requiring substantial supercomputing resources, such as, computational biology, bioinformatics, genomics and (microbiome) metagenomics and (single cell) transcriptomics; Artificial Intelligence (AI) as supporting methodology in multitude of fields; cosmology, astronomy and physics, advanced engineering; ground-breaking, new and up-and-coming computer architectures, including FPGA, RISC V and neuromorphic architectures as well as EuroHPC initiatives; and quantum internet and communication.
About Supercomputing Frontiers Europe: SCFE is a platform for the thought leaders from both academia and industry to present the visionary ideas, the most important global trends and substantial innovations in supercomputing. Each year we focus on somewhat different topics, but we always focus on ideas that are most innovative, ingeneous and have potential to change the course of supercomputing. We also highlight research domains that might present the greatest potential of becoming the leading applications of supercomputers in the future.
VIRTUAL GLOBAL CONFERENCE - Supercomputing Frontiers Europe 2020
To register of for more information, please visit our website: https://supercomputingfrontiers.eu/2020/
@SCFE_conference | #SCFE20: https://twitter.com/SCFE_conference
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/487503478826211/
Organizer: Interdisciplinary Centre for Mathematical and Computional Modelling University of Warsaw, Poland: https://icm.edu.pl/en/
