Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

TIM is the first operator in Europe to use quantum computing live on its mobile networks (4.5G and 5G)



Extremely faster optimisation processes, meaning better quality of experience for end customers
TIM is the first telecommunications operator in Europe to implement quantum computing algorithms in planning its next generation mobile networks.


Press release from TIM
February 26th 2020 | 130 readers

TIM is the first operator in Europe to use quantum computing live on its mobile networks (4.5G and 5G)
Quantum computers are based on qubits, basic units of information similar to traditional bits that exploit the principles of quantum mechanics to process complex problems and large calculations in extremely short times compared to traditional computers. The computational potential of quantum computers makes it possible to tackle problems that are beyond the reach of traditional computers due to their complexity.

TIM has optimised planning of radio cells, framing the problem within a QUBO (quadratic unconstrained binary optimisation) algorithmic model, carried out on D-Wave's 2000Q™ quantum computer. D-Wave is a world leader in the production of commercial quantum computing hardware, software and services. All this has made it possible to develop radio cell planning that ensures reliable mobile services with high performance.

Implementing quantum computing in telco networks is highly innovative, given that the technology has been so far applied mainly in the financial, automotive and chemical industries. The QUBO algorithm has been used to plan 4.5G and 5G network parameters, performing 10 times faster than traditional optimisation methods.

Since computing speed is expected to improve further as quantum computer technology evolves, the ability to configure the network in real time is a key aspect in providing customers with better mobile service.

The application of the QUBO algorithm to the planning of cell IDs – which allow smartphones to distinguish each radio cell from the others – provides TIM customers with greater VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service quality, improving its steadiness when on the move between the areas covered by different cells.

The ability to carry out real-time network configuration is also part of the innovative paradigm of the SON (self-organising network) ‘closed circuit’, already in use by TIM and based on field measurements and rapid reconfiguration of network elements.


You can read too...

Futurex Announces Post-Quantum Hybrid Certificate Authority Solution - 02/21/2020

Futurex embeds both conventional and quantum-safe certificates in a single container - quantum-safe algorithms can be turned on as needed. Futurex, a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, today announced a post-quantum hybrid security solution to help enterprises, IoT device...

Harvard Professor Amir Yacoby Joins Quantum Machines Scientific Advisory Board - 02/21/2020

Quantum Machines (QM), creators of the Quantum Orchestration Platform, a complete hardware and software solution for the control and operation of quantum computers, has announced that Amir Yacoby, Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Harvard University, has joined QM’s Scientific Advisory...

​SpeQtral, ITB and Kennlines Capital Group, Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Quantum Secure Networks in Indonesia to thwart Eavesdroppers - 02/20/2020

SpeQtral, School of Electrical Engineering and Informatics Bandung Institute of Technology (SEEI-ITB) and Kennlines Capital Group have collaborated to develop a Quantum secure network in Indonesia and hosting a Quantum Information Seminars & Workshop 2020 with the theme “The Megatrend of...

Intel and QuTech Unveil Details of First Cryogenic Quantum Computing Control Chip - 02/20/2020

Intel Labs, in collaboration with QuTech ‑ a partnership between TU Delft and TNO (Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research) ‑ outlines key technical features of its new cryogenic quantum control chip “Horse Ridge” in a research paper released at the 2020 International Solid-State...

QuintessenceLabs Secures Funding From In-Q-Tel - 02/20/2020

QuintessenceLabs, the leader in quantum-cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it secured an investment from In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT), the non-profit strategic investor that accelerates the development and delivery of cutting-edge technologies to the national security communities of the U.S. and...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 65

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA