Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) Releases Survey Showing COVID-19’s Impact on Quantum Businesses



Survey by the consortium managed by SRI International shows one third of respondents taking drastic measures, such as layoffs, within three months if lockdown continues.


Press release from QEDC
May 5th 2020 | 75 readers

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) released results of a survey demonstrating the impact COVID-19 is having on U.S. companies that are part of the quantum information science and technology (QIST) innovation ecosystem. To help ensure the fledgling U.S. quantum industry is able to survive and recover quickly, QED-C surveyed its corporate members about the impact COVID-19 is having on their ability to weather the crisis and asked how the government can assist. A summary of the survey results can be found here.
 
The QED-C is an industry-driven consortium managed by SRI International with the mission to enable and grow a robust U.S. quantum information science and technology industry and supply chain.
 
“QIST is an industry of the future that has potential to create new jobs, new products, and new businesses, similar to advances enabled by the semiconductor industry,” said Joseph Broz, Ph.D.,  Executive Director of the QED-C and Vice President at SRI International. “The QIST industry is in early stages and requires public and private investors to fulfill its potential to benefit the economy and society.”
 
“The current and post-COVID-19 environment may force small technology companies to be more conservative about hiring quantum scientists and engineers in response to slowdowns in private sector investments,” notes Christopher Savoie, QED-C board member and CEO of Zapata Computing, a VC-backed quantum software firm. “This creates an opportunity for adversaries to scoop up this extremely scarce and highly desirable talent, which is critical to the strategic capabilities and future growth of the U.S. quantum industry.”
 
The survey compiles 46 responses from diverse types of businesses including component and system manufacturers, software developers and R&D firms. Approximately 30% of respondents will face taking drastic measures, such as laying-off workers, within 3 months if the current pandemic lockdowns persist. More than half of respondents will need to take such measures within 12 months if the situation does not improve. Many of these highly impacted companies are manufacturers that are core constituents of the quantum technology supply chain.
 
“Our company roadmaps are being reworked from thriving to surviving as investor and customer strategies change from risk-seeking to risk-averse. The shift could spell extinction for some young quantum companies,” says Dana Anderson, QED-C board member and ColdQuanta co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.
 
QED-C members encourage near-term investments in infrastructure and research to ensure the United States is well positioned to be a leader in QIST. Propositions from the survey include:
 
- Strategically invest in America’s industries of the future as part of our economic recovery initiative, including QIST-targeted investments as part of any infrastructure bill.
- Provide robust post-COVID R&D funding for the QIST industry, as well as academia and national labs.
- Support a program that expands user access to diverse U.S. quantum computing resources.
- Assist venture capital/investor-funded QIST companies that are pre-revenue.
- Create a public-private partnership to support companies with bridge loans and to acquire IP from companies that fail via a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC).

QED-C is a consortium managed by SRI International and established in response to the National Quantum Initiative Act. Membership includes more than 100 U.S. companies from across the supply chain and more than 30 academic institutions and other stakeholders. The consortium seeks to enable and grow the U.S. quantum industry and associated supply chain.


You can read too...

Russia to create platform for quantum Internet - 05/05/2020

Russia is actively working on creating a quantum Internet. The ITMO (Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics) National Research University jointly with Russian Venture Company (RVC) and based on Russian Railways infrastructure will establish a platform for a quantum Internet. Some 300 mln...

Archer signe a Quantum Computing agreement with IBM - 05/05/2020

• Archer signs an agreement with IBM to advance quantum computing and work towards solutions for the widescale adoption of the technology. • Archer is the first Australian company building a quantum computing qubit processor to join the global IBM Q Network as an ecosystem partner. • IBM staff will...

Pasqal implements Cirq to bring arrays of atoms to quantum computing software developers - 04/28/2020

Quantum computing startup Pasqal leverages Cirq framework on their upcoming platform to bring arrays of single atoms to quantum software developers. The application of quantum computers has the potential to reduce the time it takes to compute the solution of hard problems, such as computational...

Singapore Management University and Tradeteq to develop quantum computing credit scoring for trade finance - 04/28/2020

Singapore Management University (SMU) and Tradeteq will be embarking on a project “Exploring the Advantages of a Quantum System for Machine Learning applied to Credit Scoring”, which aims to develop quantum computing-based credit scoring methods for companies. This project is supported by the...

Announcing the IBM Quantum Challenge - 04/27/2020

On May 4, 2016, our team introduced the first quantum computer that could be programmed over the cloud, using IBM Quantum Experience. We wanted everyone to be able to experience a quantum computer, even individuals without access to an academic research lab. Today, we have 18 quantum systems and...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 80

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA