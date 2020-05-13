Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Total Is Exploring Quantum Algorithms to Improve CO(2) Capture



Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) is stepping up its research into Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies by signing a multi-year partnership with UK start-up Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC). This partnership aims to develop new quantum algorithms to improve materials for CO(2) capture. Total's ambition is to be a major player in CCUS and the Group currently invests up to 10% of its annual research and development effort in this area.


Press release from Total
May 16th 2020 | 47 readers

Total Is Exploring Quantum Algorithms to Improve CO(2) Capture
To improve the capture of CO(2) , Total is working on nanoporous materials called adsorbents, considered to be among the most promising solutions. These materials could eventually be used to trap the CO(2) emitted by the Group's industrial operations or those of other players (cement, steel etc.). The CO(2) recovered would then be concentrated and reused or stored permanently. These materials could also be used to capture CO(2) directly from the air (Direct Air Capture or DAC).
 
The quantum algorithms which will be developed in the collaboration between Total and CQC will simulate all the physical and chemical mechanisms in these adsorbents as a function of their size, shape and chemical composition, and therefore make it possible to select the most efficient materials to develop. Currently, such simulations are impossible to perform with a conventional supercomputer, which justifies the use of quantum calculations.
 
"Total is very pleased to be launching this new collaboration with Cambridge Quantum Computing: quantum computing opens up new possibilities for solving extremely complex problems. We are therefore among the first to use quantum computing in our research to design new materials capable of capturing CO(2) more efficiently. In this way, Total intends to accelerate the development of the CCUS technologies that are essential to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050" said Marie-Noëlle Semeria, Total's CTO.
 
Ilyas Khan, CEO of CQC, said: "We are very excited to be working with Total, a demonstrated thought-leader in CCUS technology. Carbon neutrality is one of the most significant topics of our time and incredibly important to the future of the planet. Total has a proven long-term commitment to CCUS solutions. We are hopeful that our work will lead to meaningful contributions and an acceleration on the path to carbon neutrality."


You can read too...

IBM Achieves Quantum Computing Software Milestone - 05/14/2020

Last week, IBM kicked off a global quantum computing challenge in celebration of the company's fourth anniversary of making quantum computers available via the cloud. Designed to build quantum computing skills and make it easy for developers to use a quantum computer, the challenge exceeded 1...

Atos delivers its Quantum Learning Machine to Japan - 05/13/2020

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has sold its Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM), the world’s highest-performing commercially available quantum simulator, through its APAC distributor Intelligent Wave Inc. (IWI), in Japan. This is the first QLM that Atos has...

European patent application proceeds to substantial examination stage - 05/12/2020

Archer Materials Limited (“Archer”, the “Company”) (ASX:AXE) is pleased to announce that the Company’s exclusively licenced European patent application (“EP Patent Application”) filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) to protect and commercialise intellectual property associated to the...

VTT to acquire Finland’s first quantum computer – seeking to bolster Finland’s and Europe’s competitiveness - 05/12/2020

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is launching a project to acquire Finland’s first quantum computer. The first phase of this three-phase project is seeking to bolster Finland’s ability to design and build quantum computers, and to create a competence base for future applications. The design...

Quantum computing software solutions company Entropica Labs have secured SGD 2.6 Million in seed funding - 05/11/2020

The round was led by deep tech VC Elev8. Co-investors include SGInnovate, early-stage enterprise and deep tech VC Wavemaker Partners, the Lim Teck Lee Group, Japanese software enterprise TIS Inc, V1 Capital (the seed investment office of Vy Capital) and talent investor Entrepreneur First. They were...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 81

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA