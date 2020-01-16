Choose one...
Tradeteq joins IBM's quantum computing network



Tradeteq has joined the IBM Q Network – a group of companies, academic institutions, start-ups and national research labs working with IBM to advance quantum computing.


Press release from Tradeteq
January 16th 2020 | 73 readers

Photo by Humphrey Muleba on Unsplash
Tradeteq is the first electronic trading platform for the institutional trade finance market and uses AI for private credit risk assessment and portfolio optimization.

Tradeteq is collaborating with leading universities around the globe to build the next generation of machine learning and optimization models, and is advancing the use of quantum machine learning to build models for better credit, investment and portfolio decisions.

As an IBM Q Network member, Tradeteq has access to IBM's quantum expertise and resources, open source Qiskit software and developer tools, as well as cloud-based access to the IBM Quantum Computation Center, which now includes 15 of the most-advanced quantum computers commercially available to explore practical applications for business and science, including a 53-qubit system - the most in the industry.


