University of Chicago’s Tian Zhong Awarded NSF Grant to Create Quantum Internet

Asst. Prof. Tian Zhong of the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) was recently awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant for his research proposal on creating a quantum internet, which could give internet users the power of quantum computing by distributing entanglement and exchanging quantum information over a global scale.

Press release from University of Chicago

February 3rd 2020 | 66 readers