University of Sheffield launches Quantum centre to develop the technologies of tomorrow

- University of Sheffield launches new research centre to revolutionise computing, communication, sensing and imaging technologies

- Sheffield Quantum Centre will develop materials, devices and information technology protocols with unprecedented capabilities and performance

- New research centre will include £2.1 million Quantum Technology Capital equipment capable of growing state-of-the-art semiconductor materials

- Research into quantum technologies is a high priority area for the UK, with northern universities playing a significant role in their development

- Conceptual artwork representing how data may be controlled and stored in a quantum computer

Press release from University of Shieffield

January 22nd 2020 | 1652 readers