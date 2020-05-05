Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

VTT to acquire Finland’s first quantum computer – seeking to bolster Finland’s and Europe’s competitiveness



VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is launching a project to acquire Finland’s first quantum computer. The first phase of this three-phase project is seeking to bolster Finland’s ability to design and build quantum computers, and to create a competence base for future applications. The design and construction of the quantum computer will be carried out as an innovation partnership.


Press release from VTT
May 12th 2020 | 113 readers

Photo VTT
Photo VTT
Quantum technology will revolutionise many industrial sectors, and will already begin spawning new, nationally significant business and research opportunities over the next few years. Advancements in quantum technology and, in particular, the technological leap afforded by quantum computers – aka the quantum leap – will enable unprecedented computing power and the ability to solve problems that are impossible for today’s supercomputers.

Building this quantum computer will provide Finland with an exceptional level of capabilities in both research and technology, and will safeguard Finland’s position at the forefront of new technology. The goal is to create a unique ecosystem for the development and application of quantum technology in Finland, in collaboration with companies and universities. VTT hopes to partner with progressive Finnish companies from a variety of sectors during the various phases of implementation and application.

The development and construction of Finland’s quantum computer will be carried out as an innovation partnership that VTT will be opening up for international tender. The project will run for several years and its total cost is estimated at about EUR 20–25 million.

The project will progress in stages. The first phase will last for about a year and aims to get a minimum five-qubit quantum computer in working order. However, the ultimate goal is a considerably more powerful machine with a larger number of qubits.

“In the future, we’ll encounter challenges that cannot be met using current methods. Quantum computing will play an important role in solving these kinds of problems. For example, the quantum computers of the future will be able to accurately model viruses and pharmaceuticals, or design new materials in a way that is impossible with traditional methods,” says Antti Vasara, CEO of VTT.

Through this project, VTT is seeking to be a world leader in quantum technology and its application.

“The pandemic has shocked not only Finland’s economy but also the entire world economy, and it will take us some time to recover from the consequences. To safeguard economic recovery and future competitiveness, it’s now even more important than ever to make investments in innovation and future technologies that will create demand for Finnish companies’ products and services,” says Vasara.

VTT has lengthy experience and top expertise in both quantum technology research and related fields of science and technology, such as superconductive circuits and cryogenics, microelectronics and photonics. In Otaniemi, VTT and Aalto University jointly run Micronova, a world-class research infrastructure that enables experimental research and development in quantum technologies. This infrastructure will be further developed to meet the requirements of quantum technologies. Micronova’s cleanrooms are already equipped to manufacture components and products based on quantum technologies.


You can read too...

European patent application proceeds to substantial examination stage - 05/12/2020

Archer Materials Limited (“Archer”, the “Company”) (ASX:AXE) is pleased to announce that the Company’s exclusively licenced European patent application (“EP Patent Application”) filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) to protect and commercialise intellectual property associated to the...

Quantum computing software solutions company Entropica Labs have secured SGD 2.6 Million in seed funding - 05/11/2020

The round was led by deep tech VC Elev8. Co-investors include SGInnovate, early-stage enterprise and deep tech VC Wavemaker Partners, the Lim Teck Lee Group, Japanese software enterprise TIS Inc, V1 Capital (the seed investment office of Vy Capital) and talent investor Entrepreneur First. They were...

Quantum Computing Inc. releases version 1.1 of Mukai Middleware - 05/07/2020

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (“QCI”), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, announced today the release of version 1.1 of its Mukai middleware with new capabilities delivering higher performance and greater ease of use for subject-matter experts...

The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) Releases Survey Showing COVID-19’s Impact on Quantum Businesses - 05/05/2020

Survey by the consortium managed by SRI International shows one third of respondents taking drastic measures, such as layoffs, within three months if lockdown continues. The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) released results of a survey demonstrating the impact COVID-19 is having on...

Russia to create platform for quantum Internet - 05/05/2020

Russia is actively working on creating a quantum Internet. The ITMO (Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics) National Research University jointly with Russian Venture Company (RVC) and based on Russian Railways infrastructure will establish a platform for a quantum Internet. Some 300 mln...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 81

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA