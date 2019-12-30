In Lisbon, Volkswagen carried out the world's first pilot project for traffic optimization with a quantum computer. MAN buses of the public transport provider CARRIS were equipped with a system developed in-house. This system uses a quantum computer and calculates the individually fastest route for each of the participating buses in almost real time. In this way, traffic jams could be detected and avoided.



In the future, Volkswagen plans to develop its traffic optimization system to market maturity. For this reason, the Volkswagen developers have designed the system so that it can generally be applied to any city and to vehicle fleets of any size. Further pilot projects for cities in Germany and other European countries are already being considered. Volkswagen believes that such a traffic optimization system could be offered to public transport companies, taxi companies or fleet operators.