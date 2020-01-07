Choose one...
World’s First Quantum-Safe Connected Car Secured by ISARA



Karma Revero GT Showcases How Vehicles Can Stay Secure in Quantum Age at CES 2020.


Press release from Isara
January 7th 2020 | 62 readers

Technology from ISARA Corporation, the world’s leading provider of quantum-safe and crypto-agile security, ensured that the Karma Revero GT demonstration car at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) can send and receive electronic voice data without fear that the information will be hijacked or harvested – even by a quantum-enabled adversary.

“Intelligent safety innovations like quantum-safe technology are an important example of Karma’s safety roadmap.”

ISARA is among several Canadian technology innovators selected by the APMA (Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association) – Canada’s national automotive association representing OEM producers of parts, equipment, tools, supplies, advanced technology, and services for the worldwide automotive industry – for inclusion in the demonstration car at APMA’s booth within the Smart Cities showcase (Booth 1025).

As vehicles are designed to update software regularly and communicate over the air, the development of quantum computers during the next decade threatens to make them vulnerable to hackers. Quantum computers operate differently than digital computers and will be capable of breaking traditional encryption algorithms that keep data secure.

“As cars become ever smarter and more connected, data security is an integral component of driver safety,” said ISARA CEO and Co-founder Scott Totzke. “Automakers must begin preparing their quantum-safe migration plans now to ensure that the promise of technological advances like self-driving vehicles can be realized with confidence. Cars in development today will be on the road well into the timeframe that we expect a practical, operational quantum computer. Tools exist today to ensure that tomorrow’s cars remain safe and secure.”

For the luxury electric Karma Revero GT demonstration car, commercially released products including the ISARA Catalyst™ TLS Testbed were used to create a secure connection using hybrid cryptography that combines ECDH and Kyber for key establishment and Dilithium for authentication – all algorithms implemented in the commercially available ISARA Radiate™ Quantum-safe Toolkit. This was integrated into iNAGO’s netpeople driver assistant to make the car’s connection to the cloud quantum-safe.

“iNAGO’s netpeople assistant platform helps automotive companies deliver connected content and services that are unique to the car and personalized to each driver, so a lot of personal information travels across our networks that we need to keep private for drivers and for auto makers,” said Ron DiCarlantonio, iNAGO founder and CEO. “ISARA’s tools were vital to creating a secure environment that didn’t slow down data transfer to create a seamless experience that users can enjoy with confidence.”

APMA brings together the most innovative companies in Canada to showcase the country’s cutting-edge automotive technologies. After CES, this year’s APMA demonstration car will tour auto shows around the world to illustrate how Canadian technology can improve a vehicle’s safety, reliability and driver experience.

“For automakers and consumers, seeing is believing – which is why demonstration cars such as this year’s Karma Revero GT are so important,” said APMA vice president of Innovation Warren Ali. “Among the many concepts proven out in this year’s car, ISARA’s quantum-safe algorithms and protocols for secure communications demonstrate that it’s not too early to begin preparing – and that the tools are available today to harden virtually any system from the threat of quantum computing.”

Karma, a high-tech incubator and creator of luxury electric vehicles, chose to participate in the Province of Ontario, AVIN/APMA demonstration zone initiative because it recognizes the importance of thinking globally from its California home.

“Karma is especially positioned to support luxury lifestyles with a smart and connected electric vehicle,” said Lewis Liu, Karma’s Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “Intelligent safety innovations like quantum-safe technology are an important example of Karma’s safety roadmap.”


