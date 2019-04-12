Choose one...
​IBM presents a 360 degrees view of its quantum computer




January 7th 2020 | 74 readers

Curious to see what's behind the scenes? Or at least part of it... IBM has just published a very short video, in which it offers you a tour of its quantum computer, IBM Q System. It is the replica of the IBM Q, installed in the aisles of the CES in Las Vegas, which is presented to you.

Philippe NIEUWBOURG
Philippe Nieuwbourg is an independent trainer and analyst, a specialist in data analysis for... Know more about this author

