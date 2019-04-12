Curious to see what's behind the scenes? Or at least part of it... IBM has just published a very short video, in which it offers you a tour of its quantum computer, IBM Q System. It is the replica of the IBM Q, installed in the aisles of the CES in Las Vegas, which is presented to you.
IBM presents a 360 degrees view of its quantum computer
January 7th 2020 | 74 readers
Philippe Nieuwbourg is an independent trainer and analyst, a specialist in data analysis for... Know more about this author
