​We need to build a quantum security coalition. Here's why...

Alongside their promise, quantum computers could threaten the security on which our digital ecosystem is built.

To counter this threat, we need to create a global community of stakeholders committed to promoting safe and secure quantum applications.

The foundations of this new security paradigm are already in place - but there are barriers to clear first.



Vikram Sharma, QuintessenceLabs and William Dixon, World Economic Forum

August 17th 2020 | 262 readers