China quantum supremacy announcement: What UK think about it...

For Richard Murray, CEO of ORCA Computing - the only UK-based quantum computer company using photonic technology similar to China, "This is a significant benchmark in the rising maturity and power of quantum computers. The announcement also shows that photonics is now a leading contender in the geo-political race to get to a useful quantum computer. We are currently investigating the claims made, but if they turn out to be true, this results will surpass the ‘ supremacy' claim by Google made last year. However, the Google machine remains superior in terms of versatility- as it is less specialist and can be used to solve other types of problems. But the cost to China of getting to their announcement today must have run into billions of pounds. Our system at ORCA, for example, has all the advantages that come from working with photons, but employs a method called ‘quantum memory’ to mean far fewer components are needed. This reduces the cost and risk of errors. Our system is also based on optical fibre, which is easier to make into a product than relying on air, as the Chinese computer does."

