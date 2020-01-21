"Devs", a mini-series about quantum computing...

At the beginning of March, subscribers to the Hulu service will be able to discover a mini-series, Devs. Quantum computing is at the heart of the plot. The pitch is simple: « Devs is centered around Lily Chan, a computer engineer investigating a quantum computing company called Amaya, run by Forest. She believes this company is responsible for the disappearance of her boyfriend ».
A few months ago, Alex Garland explained why he had embarked on this project: « I read more about science than anything else, and it started with two things. One was getting my head around this principle of determinism, which basically says that everything that happens in the world is based on cause and effect...That has all sorts of implications for us. One is that it takes away free will, but the other is that if you are at a computer powerful enough, you could use determinism to predict the future and understand the past. If you unravel everything about you, about the specifics of you why you prefer a cup of coffee to tea...then five seconds before you said you'd like to have a cup of coffee one would be able to predict you'd ask for it ».
