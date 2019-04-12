January 9th: France will unveil its quantum strategy. What can we expect from this report?

What answers will we expect on January 9th, when MP Paula Forteza's report on quantum computing in France will be officially presented? The title of the report underlines its ambition: " Quantum: the technological shift that France will not miss ". Does this title also underline the fact that France has missed out on other technological shifts?

January 3rd 2020 | 716 readers