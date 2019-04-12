Prediction from John Prisco, president & CEO, Quantum Xchange

"Computers will advance far quicker than predicted, leaving enterprises scrambling to become quantum safe. The first true use of quantum computing will be in nation-state cyberwar activity and not a commercial application. By the end of 2020 it will be evident that RSA 2048 will be doomed in under 5 years, when a nation state like China or the U.S. will have a quantum computer capable of decrypting current encryption paradigms. Quantum computing will be just the latest of many technologies, including nuclear technology, the internet and satellite navigation, that started out in government and military use."