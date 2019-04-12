The Impact of Quantum Computing on Banking will be gigantic says Deltec Bank, Bahamas

According to Deltec Bank, the Bahamas “Banks are successfully trialing quantum computers to solve problems that were previously very resource-intensive or impossible to complete.”

There has been a lot of hype around quantum computing over the last few years whereby it is poised to disrupt entire industries from telecommunications to security, manufacturing, and finance. The modern-day smartphone has the same amount of power as a military computer that filled an entire room just 50 years ago. The progress in technology has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Robin Trehan, Senior VP at Deltec International

December 28th 2019 | 377 readers